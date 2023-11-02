Raptors snap three-game skid with dominant 130-111 win over Bucks

The Bucks are led by first-year head coach and former Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin. He spent the previous five of his 15 years as an NBA assistant with Toronto. Barnes highlighted the stretch with a laser of a cross-court bounce pass on a fastbreak to get Anunoby a dunk before hitting a 26-foot stepback three on the ensuing possession. Paced by Siakam's nine, Toronto led by as many as 17 and held a 31-18 edge after one.

Toronto had four players with 10-plus points, led by Barnes's 16, entering halftime with a 66-44 lead. Meanwhile, the Raptors held superstars Lillard and Antetokounmpo to a combined 13 points.But it turned out to be short-lived momentum. Toronto immediately answered with a 6-0 run across a 50-second span, punctuated by consecutive fastbreak dunks by Anunoby off defensive stops.

With teams packing the paint, Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic said pre-game that his squad will have to keep shooting.

