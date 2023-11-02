Raptors snap three-game skid with dominant 130-111 win over Bucks

The Raptors were missing forward Precious Achiuwa for a second consecutive game with a left groin strain. The Bucks are led by first-year head coach and former Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin. He spent the previous five of his 15 years as an NBA assistant with Toronto.

The Raptors used impressive play on both ends to jump out to a 22-8 lead 7:13 into the first quarter, going 4-for-5 from three-point range and 9-for-13 overall. The Raptors pushed their lead to 21 with a 10-2 run in the first 2:58 of the second quarter. Barnes capped it with a layup for two of his five points in the run before the Bucks called timeout.

Toronto had four players with 10-plus points, led by Barnes’s 16, entering halftime with a 66-44 lead. Meanwhile, the Raptors held superstars Lillard and Antetokounmpo to a combined 13 points.But it turned out to be short-lived momentum. Toronto immediately answered with a 6-0 run across a 50-second span, punctuated by consecutive fast break dunks by Anunoby off defensive stops.

The early part of the fourth quarter belonged to Siakam. Despite the Bucks’ best efforts to inch closer, Siakam scored 11 points in the first 3:35, capped by a three to keep Milwaukee behind 110-88.The Raptors entered Wednesday tied for 21st in the NBA in three-point percentage at 33.3 and coming off a 4-for-29 performance on Monday against Portland. The team hasn’t finished inside the top 20 since the 2020-21 season when it was 15th.

