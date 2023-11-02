Raptors snap three-game skid with dominant 130-111 win over Bucks

Malik Beasley scored a team-high 20 points for Milwaukee (2-2). Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16, with Damian Lillard adding 15. Griffin was presented with a tribute video during a timeout early in the first quarter, receiving an applause from the Scotiabank Arena crowd.
Barnes highlighted the stretch with a laser of a cross-court bounce pass on a fastbreak to get Anunoby a dunk before hitting a 26-foot stepback three on the ensuing possession. Paced by Siakam's nine, Toronto led by as many as 17 and held a 31-18 edge after one.
After a missed fastbreak layup by Jae Crowder, Siakam drove on the other end and made a drop-off pass, while airborne, to Poeltl, whose dunk made it 58-32 with 2:59 left. Milwaukee trimmed the deficit to as little as 13, but a Barnes three with 0.2 seconds left allowed the Raptors to close the frame up 95-79.
