Raptors rebound with dominant win over Bucks

The Raptors were missing forward Precious Achiuwa for a second consecutive game with a left groin strain. Malik Beasley scored a team-high 20 points for Milwaukee (2-2). Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16, with Damian Lillard adding 15.

The Bucks are led by first-year head coach and former Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin. He spent the previous five of his 15 years as an NBA assistant with Toronto. Griffin was presented with a tribute video during a timeout early in the first quarter, receiving an applause from the Scotiabank Arena crowd.The Raptors used impressive play on both ends to jump out to a 22-8 lead 7:13 into the first quarter, going 4-for-5 from three-point range and 9-for-13 overall.

The Raptors pushed their lead to 21 with a 10-2 run in the first 2:58 of the second quarter. Barnes capped it with a layup for two of his five points in the run before the Bucks called timeout. After a missed fastbreak layup by Jae Crowder, Siakam drove on the other end and made a drop-off pass, while airborne, to Poeltl, whose dunk made it 58-32 with 2:59 left.Toronto had four players with 10-plus points, led by Barnes’s 16, entering halftime with a 66-44 lead. Meanwhile, the Raptors held superstars Lillard and Antetokounmpo to a combined 13 points.But it turned out to be short-lived momentum.

Milwaukee trimmed the deficit to as little as 13, but a Barnes three with 0.2 seconds left allowed the Raptors to close the frame up 95-79.WHL announces mandatory neck guard protection following Adam Johnson’s deathThe early part of the fourth quarter belonged to Siakam. Despite the Bucks’ best efforts to inch closer, Siakam scored 11 points in the first 3:35, capped by a three to keep Milwaukee behind 110-88.The Raptors entered Wednesday tied for 21st in the NBA in three-point percentage at 33.

