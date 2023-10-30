Raptors look to end early skid vs. winless Trail Blazers on TSN

Watch Raptors vs. Trail Blazers LIVE on TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App with coverage starting at 7pm ET/4pm PT.Saturday's loss turned in the third quarter for the Raptors, who had entered halftime with a 59-56 lead. The 76ers dominated out of the break with a 15-2 run, eventually holding a 91-79 lead which would prove insurmountable.

"Lack of energy or tired, whatever might be the case, but we just did not have the juice that stretch there," Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said of the stretch."But we did not give up. "Our guys are very resilient, and we continued playing all the way to the end. We were trying to find a way to get in the game and steal a win tonight."In his third year, Barnes is averaging 21 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game through three contests. Off-season addition is second the team with an average of 15.7 points and leads the Raptors with 27 assists this season.

The Trailblazers enter Monday's game coming off of a 126-98 loss to the 76ers on Sunday night. The Blazers suffered a 123-111 loss to the

