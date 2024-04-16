Rapidly Rising Water Levels Cause Flooding in Russia's Ural and Siberian Regions

-Water levels in rivers in swathes of Russia 's Ural and southwestern Siberia n regions continued to rise rapidly, officials said on Tuesday, flooding hundreds of houses, cutting off power and forcing urgent evacuations of residents.

In the city of Kurgan, the region's administrative centre, power was cut off, affecting about 1,500 residents, local officials said late on Monday. Residents of Ishim, a town of 65,000 people in the Tyumen region in southwestern Siberia, bordering Kazakhstan, were asked early on Tuesday urgently evacuate because of a critical rise in the water level in the Ishim river that flows through the town.

Russia Ural Siberia Flooding Water Levels Houses Power Outages Evacuations

