Rapid Test Importer Under Scrutiny for Incomplete Data

A small rapid test supplier based outside Toronto landed an estimated $2 billion in federal contracts in 2021 and 2022, despite providing incomplete data about its product's accuracy. The supplier deleted specimens from a study submitted to Health Canada, making its test appear more reliable than it actually was. Leading regulators' evaluation programs indicated that the test was much less dependable in all other cases, increasing the risk of false-negative results.





GlobalCalgary » / 🏆 50. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.