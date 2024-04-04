Rangers Defeat Devils in Physical Game

The New York Rangers defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in a physical game. Chris Kreider scored the game-winning goal for the Rangers, while Artemi Panarin recorded his 110th point of the season. The Rangers completed a four-game sweep of the Devils, who had previously won a playoff series against them.

New Jersey's Nico Hischier scored his 25th goal of the season.

