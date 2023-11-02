HEAD TOPICS

Rangers capture 1st World Series title with shutout of Diamondbacks in Game 5

CBCNews1 min.

Mitch Garver of the Texas Rangers celebrates after hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning of a 5-0 World Series-clinching win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 on Thursday at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The Rangers finished with a post-season-record and nearly unfathomable 11-0 record on the road, capping the Fall Classic with three straight wins in the desert. One night after Texas took a 10-run lead by the third in a Game 4 snoozer, it finished the Series by outlasting the Diamondbacks in a white-knuckle pitchers' duel through eight innings, piling on four runs in the ninth for good measure.

