Rangers beat Diamondbacks to capture first World Series

Marcus Semien homered late and the Rangers, held hitless for six innings by Zac Gallen, finished a record 11-0 on the road this postseason by capping the Fall Classic with three straight wins in the desert.

One night after Texas took a 10-run lead by the third in a Game 4 snoozer, it finished the Series by outlasting the Diamondbacks in a white-knuckle pitchers’ duel through eight innings, piling on four runs in the ninth for good measure.

Gallen took a no-hitter into the seventh before giving up an opposite-field single to Corey Seager, whose weak grounder found a hole. Rangers rookie Evan Carter — all of 21 years old — followed with a double into the right-center gap. Garver then delivered the first run, pumping his fist as a hard-hit grounder got through the middle of the infield to score Seager and make it 1-0.

The Texas Rangers beat the Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five of the World Series in Arizona on Wednesday to deliver the franchise its first Major League Baseball championship.

The Texas Rangers are World Series champs for the first time in their 63-year franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5.

Texas Rangers blank Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 to win World Series in five games

The Texas Rangers won Game 3 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a score of 3-1, taking a 2-1 lead in the series. Despite injuries to Max Scherzer and Adolis García, the Rangers remained undefeated on the road this postseason. Corey Seager, who is in the second year of a $325 million contract, hit a two-run homer, marking the hardest-hit Fall Classic homer in the Statcast era. The Rangers' strong pitching and defense kept the Diamondbacks' offense quiet for most of the game. Game 4 will take place at Chase Field on Tuesday.

The Texas Rangers won Game 3 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a score of 3-1, taking a 2-1 lead in the series. Despite injuries to Max Scherzer and Adolis García, the Rangers remained undefeated on the road this postseason. Corey Seager, who is in the second year of a $325 million contract, hit a two-run homer, marking the hardest-hit Fall Classic homer in the Statcast era. The Rangers' strong pitching and defense kept the Diamondbacks' offense quiet for most of the game. Game 4 will take place at Chase Field on Tuesday.

