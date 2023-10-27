Rallying-Rovanpera on track for second successive title

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWire(Reuters) - Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera was set for a second successive world rally title after building up a 36.4 second lead over Hyundai's Thierry Neuville on the first full day of the Central European Rally on Friday.

Rovanpera will secure the championship in the season's penultimate round if he matches or beats team mate Elfyn Evans' points haul. Evans was running in third place but 47.2 seconds off the Finn's pace after the day's six wet and slippery asphalt stages in the Czech Republic.

Rovanpera won all three of the morning stages, taking advantage of being first on the roads with less mud to deal with, and he won one more in the afternoon. "It has been super tricky today," said the 23-year-old."Luckily, the weather was on our side for once with the starting position. It was good to be the first car on the road. We can be happy with our day." headtopics.com

Neuville had led after Thursday's opening two stages but dropped to third before getting back ahead of Evans on the day's closing stage. M-Sport Ford's Ott Tanak was in fourth place with Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta fifth and France's eight times world champion Sebastian Ogier in sixth place, also for Toyota.Saturday features two stages in Austria before moving into Germany.

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

COMMENTARY: N.L.'s labour tug-of-war with AlbertaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Warner Bros Discovery shuffles consumer products unit as its head departsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Amazon analysts expect same-day delivery to boost margins in Q3Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Mexico sees solid economic expansion but price pressures persistExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Rheinmetall Q3 profits jump on strong ammunition salesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

The Bomadils nominated for three Canadian Folk Music AwardsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕