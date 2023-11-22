Rainbow Bridge Border Crossing Closed After Vehicle Explosion

The Rainbow Bridge border crossing near Niagara Falls has been closed following a vehicle explosion on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The FBI is coordinating with local, state, and federal law enforcement in this investigation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist.





