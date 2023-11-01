Railroad automatic braking system needs improvement to prevent more derailments, safety board says

The system, in place on about 58,000 miles (93,000 kilometers) of track nationwide since 2020, is designed to reduce human error by automatically stopping trains in certain situations, such as when they’re in danger of colliding, derailing because of excessive speed, entering tracks under maintenance or traveling the wrong direction.

The Association of American Railroads trade group said the industry is focused on “maintaining and advancing” the braking system and will keep looking for improvements. One of the more practical recommendations the board made was for railroads to develop a way to automatically turn the automatic braking system back on after it is manually disabled to allow for common switching movements that involve backing a train onto the main line through a red signal.

The braking system also uses a combination of a GPS sensor on the locomotive along with trackside sensors to monitor where the engine is and send signals to stop the train if an engineer misses a stop signal or if a crew is working on the tracks ahead.

The system also has a hard time preventing rear-end collisions, partly because it isn’t set up to track how long a train is and doesn't know where the back of a train is. The board recommended that the Federal Railroad Administration and railroads keep looking for a solution to this using a GPS sensor at the end of a train.

