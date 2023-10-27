Rail company CPKC holds back fuel shipments to Mexico after new regulation

Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada Contest | SaltWireMEXICO CITY/HOUSTON (Reuters) - Rail company Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) has temporarily held back rail cars containing fuel and petrochemicals bound from Texas to Mexico following Mexico's restrictions for oil imports in a move to fight smuggling, according to a note sent to clients and seen by Reuters.

Rail cars with shipments of products listed by Mexico's government were removed preventively this week from CPKC's rail lines from Brownsville and Laredo, Texas, due to the new regulation, the company told clients in the note.

CPKC confirmed the content of the note to Reuters. Mexico's National Customs Agency did not respond to a request for comment. The restrictions, which were enforced hours after being published, aim to stop the adulteration and trade of fuels that might pose a risk to human health, the environment and vehicles, according to the decree. headtopics.com

Mexico's government also has investigated importers for inflated fuel bills and accused foreign traders of transporting smuggled fuel. "If you talk to certain importers ... they actually believe that it is important to have support from the Mexican government to avoid fuel smuggling," said Alejandra León, associate director of S&P Global Commodity Insights.

