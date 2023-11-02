Rafah crossing desperation: Who’s getting out of Gaza?

For the first time since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, some foreign nationals and severely injured hospital patients were allowed to leave Gaza. CBC��’s Tom Parry was on the ground at the Rafah crossing in Egypt and breaks down the latest developments.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBALCALGARY: First evacuees leave Gaza through Rafah crossing as Israeli offensive intensifiesOn Wednesday, the Israeli military said it had deployed missile boats in the Red Sea, following long-range drone and missile attacks claimed by the Houthis in Yemen.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: UK says Gaza's Rafah crossing likely to open for foreign nationalsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: UK says Gaza's Rafah crossing likely to open for foreign nationalsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Egypt prepares for evacuees from Gaza to arrive through Rafah crossingExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Egypt prepares for evacuees from Gaza to arrive through Rafah crossingExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Explainer-Who controls the Rafah crossing and why is it so important to Gaza?Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕