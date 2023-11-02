HEAD TOPICS

Rafah crossing desperation: Who’s getting out of Gaza?

CBCTheNational1 min.

For the first time since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, some foreign nationals and severely injured hospital patients were allowed to leave Gaza. CBC’s Tom Parry was on the ground at the Rafah crossing in Egypt and breaks down the latest developments.

