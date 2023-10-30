Radiation ‘a dangerous health hazard so let’s be truly informed about it,’ writes Geary

Re: 'Nuclear power isn't really so scary when you understand it,' (, Oct. 9, by Neil Alexander and Doddy Kastany). Understandably, the job of these Canadian Nuclear Society writers is to advance and promote all things nuclear. Not any specific innovation, but rather a wider don't-worry-be-happy psychological acceptance of nuclear technology and radiation in general.

The Canadian Cancer Society informs us that routine radiation from our sun causes 1,200 malignant cutaneous melanoma deaths every year in this country, and 9,000 diagnoses of melanoma annually. It also induces basal cell carcinomas, squamous cell carcinomas, cortical cataracts, and pterygiums. Health Canada reports that exposure to radioactive radon-222, a decay product of natural terrestrial uranium, causes 3,300 lung cancer deaths in Canada per year.

United Auto Workers Expand Strike at General Motors to Include Spring Hill PlantThe United Auto Workers has expanded its strike at General Motors to include the Spring Hill plant in Tennessee, as the union reaches a tentative agreement with the automaker. The strike could cripple output at GM's large pickup operations, causing significant financial impact.

