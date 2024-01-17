Rachel Notley to step down as Alberta NDP leader

There's no clear frontrunner in the race to replace Notley. But the next leader's goal will be clear: return Alberta NDP to government, not back to its small traditional base.





CBCCalgary » / 🏆 78. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alberta NDP Leader Notley Resigns, Canada Vows to Protect Drug SupplyAlberta NDP leader Rachel Notley announces she will not run for the party federally. Canada promises to safeguard its drug supply. Notley steps down to make room for new voices. Criticism of Chretien-era effort to soften UN's Indigenous language. Canadians pessimistic about country's direction. Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon becomes government House leader temporarily.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Liberals and NDP Could Reach Deal on Pharmacare, Former Staffers SayFormer staffers believe that there is enough goodwill between the Liberals and NDP to reach a deal on pharmacare before the winter deadline. However, pollster Greg Lyle warns that it doesn't guarantee the avoidance of an election. The parties have extended the deadline for passing legislation to create a national pharmacare program until March 1, 2024.

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »

Longtime NDP leader Ed Broadbent dies at 87Longtime New Democratic Party leader Ed Broadbent, who moved the party further to the left and up in the polls, has died at 87. Over his 20-plus years in federal politics, he helped to establish the NDP as a viable option for voters disenchanted after years of Liberal and Conservative governments.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Alberta Premier Blames Former Alberta Health Services Head for Rescinding Job Offer to Former Chief Medical OfficerAlberta’s premier is laying the decision of rescinding a job offer to the embattled former chief medical officer of health at the feet of the man who was at the head of Alberta Health Services for one year.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Low Vaccination Uptake in Alberta Raises Concerns Over Respiratory IllnessesAlberta's hospitals are dealing with a massive uptick in respiratory illnesses, and there's worry in the healthcare system that low vaccination uptake, government messaging and busy holiday get-togethers will make things much worse. The flu has already taken the lives of 44 Albertans, and hundreds of others – many of them young people – have been forced into crowded medical facilities.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Bushy-tailed woodrats cause thousands of dollars in damage to Alberta resident's propertyRodents known as bushy-tailed woodrats have been nesting in and under a Crowsnest Pass resident's property, causing thousands of dollars in damage. The pack rats have been wreaking havoc on the property for over two decades, destroying a mobile home and leaving behind a skunky trail of destruction.

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 78. / 51 Read more »