Rabobank Fined by EU for Euro Bond-Trading Cartel

Rabobank has been fined by the European Union for its involvement in a euro bond-trading cartel. The bank was found guilty of colluding with other banks to manipulate the prices of euro-denominated government bonds. The EU imposed a fine of €1.8 billion on Rabobank. This is the latest in a series of fines imposed by the EU on banks for their involvement in cartels. Rabobank has stated that it will appeal the decision.
