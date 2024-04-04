Quiet Weather Expected Across the Province with Possible Snowfall

The weather across much of the Province on Thursday will be pretty quiet. There will be scattered showers and flurries for areas near the north-facing shores of the Island and near the coast in Labrador . At the same time, a strong low near the coast of the northeastern United States and the Maritime Province s will bring snow to New England and parts of NS, NB, and PEI.

Yesterday it looked like that low was going to remain far enough south of our Province it wouldn’t have much of an impact on our weather. Today it is looking like the low may drift far enough north that some snow, or rain, will fall over much of the Island from later Friday into Saturday. At this time amounts do not look to be heavy, but could be significant in some areas. As of now it’s too soon to say which areas will see the most snow and how much will fall.Cloudy to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers. Highs range from 2 near north-facing shorelines to 7 inland and in the sout

