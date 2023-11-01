Queen’s university confirms ‘deeply concerning’ student-worn Hamas costumes

“There’s always issues like every single year. Someone dressed up in a horrible costume and did blackface a couple of years ago for absolutely no reason,” Queen’s student, Anna Foreman-Willms said. This time around, it’s costumes worn by three students at a Halloween party over the weekend that are drawing attention for all the wrong reasons.While police say they didn’t find evidence of threats or a knife, the incident has left a bad taste in the mouths of students on campus.“That’s disgusting. I don’t understand why Queen’s students would ever do that,” Foreman-Willms added.

Police said in a release that while ‘fears about personal safety are heightened’ due to the conflict in the Middle East, the ‘situation has not caused a public or personal safety concern.’Ozempic maker faces proposed class action lawsuit alleging ‘dangerous side effects’

Meanwhile, Hillel Queen’s, a group which calls itself ‘the centre for Jewish life on campus’ does have concerns. They released a statement encouraging people to come forward with any information about the incident, and said: “We stand against all forms of violence and hate speech and are steadfast in our commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all students.”

Queen’s University is taking steps towards possible discipline, referring the issue to a non-academic misconduct office for investigation. They said in a statement that: “A formal complaint has been received by the university alleging some deeply concerning behaviours at an off-campus private party.”“There is no room for violence or hate of any kind within the campus community,” the statement continued.

