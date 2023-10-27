Quebecer fined $1,650 for entering northern Ontario forest fire zone

A Quebec man has been fined for going into a restricted area during a Cochrane forest fire this summer.

Eric Viens-Compagnat of Orford, Que., pleaded guilty to disobeying a Forest Fires Prevention Act order and was fined $1,650.The court heard that Viens-Compagnat was seen travelling on Translimit Road east of Cochrane on July 1, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF).

"Access to this area had been restricted under an emergency area order put in place to protect the public’s safety and allow forest fire fighters to complete fire suppression efforts both on the ground and from the air," reads the news release. headtopics.com

"Viens-Compagnat disregarded the signage and road closure barricade that were in place at the Ontario/Quebec border and traveled through the restricted area. By doing so, he put the safety of forest fire rangers, his passengers and himself in jeopardy."

To report a natural resource problem or share information on unsolved cases, call the MNRF tip line at 1-877-847-7667. Tips can be reported anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

