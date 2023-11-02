Quebec to welcome about 60K immigrants in 2024, impose French requirement for workers

Quebec Premier François Legault announced on Wednesday that his government’s immigration target in 2024 would be about 50,000 newcomers, about the same as this year. But the actual number of immigrants who will be admitted next year will be more than 60,000, according to documents the government tabled in the legislature.

Speaking to reporters in Quebec City, Legault said he didn’t want to raise the annual immigration rate because doing so would threaten the French language in the province.

