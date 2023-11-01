Quebec to welcome about 60K immigrants in 2024, impose French requirement for workers

"We chose … to keep the thresholds, so the total number of permanent immigrants accepted per year at 50,000," he said."We had evaluated the possibility of increasing it to 60,000, but it's important for us, to stop, to reverse the decline of French."

The document said Quebec would welcome through"regular admission" programs around 50,000 people — skilled workers, refugees and people reunited with family already in the province — but would also accept another estimated 6,500 graduates from French-language university programs, and around 6,000 people who had applied through a stream for investors, entrepreneurs and self-employed workers.

Asked about the additional university graduates, Legault acknowledged they could push his target above 50,000 immigrants per year, but he dismissed any concerns because he said those people would be French speakers.

Asked later about the additional business stream arrivals, Immigration Minister Christine Fréchette said most of those immigrants don't speak French, but stressed that the number was an estimate. The PQ wants to reduce immigration, Bérubé said, adding that there aren't sufficient services, including education and housing, for new arrivals.

"The message will be very clear, for both students and workers in the future, if you want to come to Quebec for more than three years, if you want to be received as a permanent immigrant, you have to speak French," Legault said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PGCITIZEN: Quebec to welcome about 60K immigrants in 2024, impose French requirement for workersQuebec Premier François Legault announced on Wednesday that his government's immigration target in 2024 would be about 50,000 newcomers, about the same as this year.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

TIMESCOLONIST: Quebec to welcome about 60K immigrants in 2024, impose French requirement for workersQuebec Premier François Legault announced on Wednesday that his government's immigration target in 2024 would be about 50,000 newcomers, about the same as this year.

Source: timescolonist | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Quebec increases immigration target by 10,000, imposes French requirement for workersQuebec will require all economic immigrants, who are chosen by the province, not Ottawa, to pass a French test before they are admitted, Legault says

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Quebec increases immigration target by 10,000, imposes French requirement for workersThe premier told reporters his government will require all economic immigrants, who are chosen by the province, not Ottawa, to pass a French test before they are admitted.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Quebec increases immigration target by 10,000, imposes French requirement for workersMONTREAL — The Quebec government is increasing its immigration target to about 60,000 people next year and imposing new French-language requirements for newcomers.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Quebec increases immigration target by 10,000, imposes French requirement for workersMONTREAL — The Quebec government is increasing its immigration target to about 60,000 people next year and imposing new French-language requirements for newcomers.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕