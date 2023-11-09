Quebec Government Suspends Application of Controversial School Governance Policies

The Legault government has agreed to suspend application of parts of its new school governance policies included in Bill 23 that the English school boards consider unconstitutional. Education Minister Bernard Drainville has made a commitment to consult with the community before enacting the clauses at some future date. The government hopes to adopt the bill before the Christmas recess.





nationalpost » / 🏆 10. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

English Montreal school board sues Quebec government after it’s forced to communicate in French onlyThe Montreal board says the interpretation of Bill 96 to mean English school boards must correspond in French only would place an undue burden on staff

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Hiking tuition for Quebec's English universities could have 'devastating impact'The plan to significantly hike tuition for out-of-province students could be devastating, the English universities say.

Source: OttawaCitizen - 🏆 21. / 68 Read more »

Quebec to double tuition fees for out-of-province students attending English universitiesThe changes, which affect out-of-province undergraduate and graduate students, will take effect in the fall of 2024.

Source: OttawaCitizen - 🏆 21. / 68 Read more »

Globe readers share their thoughts on Quebec’s tuition hike for English-speaking studentsStarting next year, fees for Canadians from other provinces who want to study at Quebec’s three English-language universities will jump from just under $9,000 to around $17,000

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Quebec English universities brace for potential financial fallout of tuition hikesMONTREAL — English-language universities in Quebec are bracing for the potential financial fallout of the province’s decision to nearly double tuition for out-of-province students.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Quebec English universities brace for potential financial fallout of tuition hikesMONTREAL — English-language universities in Quebec are bracing for the potential financial fallout of the province’s decision to nearly double tuition for out-of-province students.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »