Quarterback injuries pile up in Week 8

On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.The NFL has done everything in its power to protect quarterbacks short of putting a flag on them.was barely hit on a sack when he suffered a torn Achilles tendon on the fourth play of his first game with thefear Cousins also has a torn Achilles tendon.
"Three-man rush and he kind of stepped up in the pocket. That is all I saw,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “I just know in some of my dialogue with Kirk it seems like maybe his cleat might have gotten stuck in the ground or whatever it was. It probably isn’t right for me to speculate. I just know that it was incredibly, incredibly unfortunate in that moment.”on a seemingly innocent play when he got hurt.
"You never know what play it is, what time it is, if it's going to happen, if it's not going to happen so there's a tough part about staying ready, being ready for that role, which is what makes that position so difficult," said Giants third-string QB, who replaced Taylor.
The Giants didn’t trust DeVito, an undrafted rookie who played at Illinois last season after transferring from Syracuse. He threw the ball just once in regulation before the game went to overtime. DeVito finished 2 of 7 for minus-1 yard in a 13-10 loss to the Jets.
Except for the Vikings, who were up 24-10 and won by that score when Cousins went out, every team that lost its quarterback on Sunday lost. Stafford injured his thumb in the first half of the Rams' 43-20 loss at Dallas. Pickett injured his ribs in Pittsburgh's 20-10 loss to Jacksonville. Ridder was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return but didn't come back into Atlanta's 28-23 loss at Tennessee.had the middle finger on his non-throwing hand bandaged up but he wasn't limited in the Chargers' 30-13 win over Chicago. Herbert threw for 298 yards and three TDs.