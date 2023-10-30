Quarterback injuries pile up in Week 8

On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.The NFL has done everything in its power to protect quarterbacks short of putting a flag on them.was barely hit on a sack when he suffered a torn Achilles tendon on the fourth play of his first game with thefear Cousins also has a torn Achilles tendon.

"Three-man rush and he kind of stepped up in the pocket. That is all I saw,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “I just know in some of my dialogue with Kirk it seems like maybe his cleat might have gotten stuck in the ground or whatever it was. It probably isn’t right for me to speculate. I just know that it was incredibly, incredibly unfortunate in that moment.”on a seemingly innocent play when he got hurt.

“You never know what play it is, what time it is, if it’s going to happen, if it’s not going to happen so there’s a tough part about staying ready, being ready for that role, which is what makes that position so difficult,” said Giants third-string QB, who replaced Taylor. headtopics.com

The Giants didn’t trust DeVito, an undrafted rookie who played at Illinois last season after transferring from Syracuse. He threw the ball just once in regulation before the game went to overtime. DeVito finished 2 of 7 for minus-1 yard in a 13-10 loss to the Jets.

Except for the Vikings, who were up 24-10 and won by that score when Cousins went out, every team that lost its quarterback on Sunday lost. Stafford injured his thumb in the first half of the Rams’ 43-20 loss at Dallas. Pickett injured his ribs in Pittsburgh’s 20-10 loss to Jacksonville. Ridder was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return but didn’t come back into Atlanta’s 28-23 loss at Tennessee.had the middle finger on his non-throwing hand bandaged up but he wasn’t limited in the Chargers’ 30-13 win over Chicago. Herbert threw for 298 yards and three TDs. headtopics.com

Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins Injured in Game Against PackersMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins gets injured during a game against the Green Bay Packers, forcing him to leave the field for treatment. The Vikings maintain their lead and eventually win the game. Read more ⮕

Injury Updates: Sabres' Comrie Week-to-Week, Leafs' McCabe Not Expected to Miss Significant TimeSabres goaltender Eric Comrie is week-to-week, Leafs' Jake McCabe not expected to miss significant time with a groin injury. Read more ⮕

Sabres Goaltender Eric Comrie Out Week-to-WeekBuffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie is week-to-week with an injury, while forward Nico Hischier will not play due to an upper-body injury caused by a high hit from Connor Clifton. Defenseman Jake McCabe of the Toronto Maple Leafs is not expected to miss significant time with a groin injury. Read more ⮕

Texas Longhorns Defeat BYU with Strong Performance from Redshirt Freshman QuarterbackRedshirt freshman quarterback Murphy leads Texas to victory over BYU with 16 completions for 25 passes and a touchdown. Jonathon Brooks contributes with 98 rushing yards and 40 receiving yards. BYU struggles with turnovers, leading to Texas touchdowns. Read more ⮕

Steelers Quarterback Pickett Injured, Trubisky Steps In AgainPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Pickett suffers injury near midfield, Trubisky replaces him for the second time this season. Read more ⮕

Hit-and-Run in Halifax Leaves Woman with Serious InjuriesA 60-year-old woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident involving a car and jeep in Halifax. The driver of the car fled the scene and remains at large. The police are seeking information from the public to aid in their investigation. Read more ⮕