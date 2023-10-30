Quants Predict AI Takeover Despite Israel-Hamas War Escalation

Quants With $23 Trillion See AI Takeover Even as They Hold BackIsrael-Hamas War Escalation Puts Qatar’s Clout to the TestOil Drops After Israel Launches Ground Offensive of Gaza StripIsrael Latest: Netanyahu Under Pressure as Ground War ExpandsCitadel’s Griffin Flies Asia-Based Staff to Tokyo Disney ResortDubai’s RTA Seeks About $300 Million From Taxi IPOGIC and Petronas to Invest in Green Ammonia Project in IndiaEx-Carlyle Executive to Start Japan Corporate Engagement FundAs Wind Industry...

Israel Expands Ground Operation in Gaza, Targets Hamas TunnelsIsrael launches a ground operation in Gaza, targeting Hamas tunnels and conducting massive airstrikes. The bombardment disrupts communication and isolates the 2.3 million people in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Hamas accuses Israel of stalling hostage agreementHamas claims that Israel has stalled on reaching an agreement over the release of hostages held by the Palestinian militant faction. The group's armed wing spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, states that all hostages will only be released if Israel frees all Palestinian prisoners. Read more ⮕

Heated debates over Israel-Hamas war escalate on Canadian university campusesRallies and personal attacks have become common as Canadian universities become battlegrounds for discussions on the Israel-Hamas war. Academics express concern over the potential impact on free expression. Read more ⮕

Netanyahu Blamed for Israel's Unpreparedness for Hamas AttackCritics accuse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of deliberately strengthening Hamas and keeping Gaza on the brink, sabotaging a two-state solution. Read more ⮕