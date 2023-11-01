Qorvo forecasts Q3 profit, revenue above estimates on smartphone market recovery

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company's biggest customer is Apple, which contributed 37% to the company's total revenue in fiscal 2023, ended April. The smartphone market is expected to recover after seeing a 0.1% decline in the September quarter, data from the IDC showed.
Qorvo expects third-quarter adjusted profit of about $1.65 per share. Analysts were expecting $1.62 per share, according to LSEG data. The company sees third-quarter revenue of about $1 billion, plus or minus $25 million, compared with LSEG estimates of $992 million.
Qorvo's revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $1.103 billion, while adjusted profit was $2.39 per share compared with analysts' estimate for revenue of $1 billion and adjusted profit of $1.77 per share.
