QMJHL roundup: Mooseheads beat Titan 5-4 in shootout to complete comeback

Samuel Fiala and Zachaël Turgeon replied for Val-d'Or. Foreurs netminder Émile Beaunoyer made 24 saves.GATINEAU, Que. — Jérémie Minville scored twice as the Gatineau Olympiques defeated the Charlottetown Islanders.

Nathan Lévesque had the other goal for Gatineau. Olympiques goaltender Zach Pelletier stopped 25 shots. Giovanni Morneau scored the lone goal for Charlottetown. Islanders goaltender Aksels Ozols made 26 saves.CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Alexis Morin scored a goal as the Chicoutimi Saguenéens defeated the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

Samuel Vachon, Colby Train, Marek Beaudoin and Émile Duquet also scored for Chicoutimi. Saguenéens goaltender Mathys Fernandez made 23 saves. Xavier Sarrasin scored the only goal for Blainville-Boisbriand. Armada goaltender Charles-Édward Gravel stopped seven of 10 shots while netminder Edouard Gauthier turned away 22 of 24.SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Justin Gill had a goal and two assists as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar defeated the Shawinigan Cataractes.

Justin Poirier, Anthony Lavoie and Jules Boilard also for Baie-Comeau. Drakkar netminder Philippe Bourdages made 19 saves. Lou-Félix Denis and Kody Dupuis replied for Shawinigan. Cataractes netminder Mathis Langevin stopped 27 shots.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023.

