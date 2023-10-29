QMJHL roundup: Gaudet nets hat trick as Remparts tip Sea Dogs 6-1

Antoine Michaud, Charles Savoie and Charles-Olivier Villeneuve also scored for the Remparts (6-9-0-0), who led 2-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.The Remparts went 3-for-7 on the power play, while the Sea Dogs were 0-for-6.

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Luke Woodworth scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs edged the Val-d'Or Foreurs 4-2.Alexandre Guy and Nathan Brisson scored for the Foreurs (5-8-0-1).This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2023.

Calgarian Urges Pet Owners to Keep Dogs Leashed After Coyote AttackA Calgarian is warning pet owners to be cautious after his Yorkshire Terrier was attacked by coyotes. The owner chased the coyotes away, but the dog suffered severe wounds and is now recovering at home. Read more ⮕

Imported Dogs with Rabies Highlight the Importance of Surveillance for New Viruses and BacteriaTwo recent cases of rabies in dogs brought to Canada from overseas emphasize the need for surveillance of imported animals for new strains of viruses and bacteria. Quick action prevented the spread of the disease to at least 60 people. Read more ⮕

Should you bring your dog to the Richmond Halloween fireworks?Dogs may run away if the fireworks trigger their fight-or-flight responses. Read more ⮕

Woman and Dog Attacked by Two Dogs in Campbell RiverBillie Harlow and her dog Carly were attacked by two dogs on Wavecrest Road in Campbell River. Harlow sustained a fractured hand and required 13 stitches. The owner of the dogs has not provided any information about the incident and refuses to pay the vet bill. Read more ⮕