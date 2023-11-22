Qatar announces truce-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas, bringing a four-day halt in fighting and leading to the release of dozens of hostages and Palestinian prisoners. The deal also includes an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza.





Qatar brokers deal between Egypt, Hamas and Israel for limited Gaza evacuations

US advises Israel hold off on Gaza invasion, keeps Hamas mediator Qatar in loop -sources

US advises Israel hold off on Gaza invasion, keeps Hamas mediator Qatar in loop -sources

Conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza ContinuesThe conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continues, with casualties surpassing 11,000. Israel has retaliated with daily air and land strikes, while Hamas militants stormed into Israel, resulting in an estimated 1,200 deaths and 240 hostages. The ongoing conflict has led to a dire situation at Gaza's main hospital, where patients, including newborns, are dying due to a lack of fuel. Israel claims the hospital is being used as a headquarters for Hamas fighters, while Hamas denies this.

Gaza: IDF Closes in on Hamas Underground HQ Beneath Gaza City Shifa Hospital IDF Chief of the General Staff: 'We have been at war for a month now, we are inflicting severe damage to Hamas, damaging the leadership of Hamas, targeting the commanders, targeting the terrorists.'

UN General Assembly calls for `humanitarian truce' in Gaza leading to halt in Israel-Hamas fighting
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution Friday calling for a "humanitarian truce" in Gaza leading to a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers. It was the first U.N.

