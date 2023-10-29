Qantas to fight regulator over cancelled flights tickets sale case

(Reuters) -Qantas Airways Ltd on Monday said it will defend itself against Australia's competition regulator's accusations that the flagship carrier sold tickets to thousands of flights after they were after they were cancelled.

"We acknowledge there were delays ... but crucially, it does not equate to Qantas obtaining a 'fee for no service' because customers were reaccommodated on other flights as close as possible to their original time or offered a full refund," the airline said in a statement on its filing with the Australian Stock Exchange.

The carrier attributes the delays and cancellations to challenges around restarting flying after strict COVID-19 shutdowns as staff shortage and supply chain issues worsened at a time of strong pent-up demand. headtopics.com

Canadian Ice Dancers Win Gold at Skate Canada InternationalCanadian ice dancers win gold at Skate Canada International, while Kaori Sakamoto dominates the women's competition to claim first place.

