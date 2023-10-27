Q4 strengths might be in 'tug of war' with slowing economy

September PCE data came in line with expectations with core PCE cooling to 3.7% year-over-year. While Treasury yields edge back-and-forth between 5% and the Fed tries to make up its mind on future interest rate hikes, what does this all mean for the stock market?

Computer Trading Corporation CEO Peter Borish joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the pull conditions could have on equities as the Nasdaq also enters correction territory. "Nvidia has been sort of holding right along that August low. If it significantly breaks that August low, then I think that portends weakness for the market in general," Borish says."When the strongest start to act weak, that's when you have issues.

Warren Buffett's company owns a piece of Chevron, which just struck a deal to acquire Hess, a key player in Guyana's oil boom.Your TFSA can be taxed, but it likely won't be if you hold a small position in Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock. The post Think Your TFSA Won’t Be Taxed? Think Again appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. headtopics.com

Ruffer, a UK-based fund known for winning bets made in the volatility market, is now hoping for a big upswing in the Japanese yen.Blue-chip TSX banks such has Toronto-Dominion Bank are undervalued and offer you to benefit from a high dividend payout. The post Invest in the Canadian Banks When They Hit This Important Buy Point appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) isn't the only impressive value stock in town.

This Dividend Aristocrat can help you earn worry-free passive income of $5,000 each year. The post For a Shot at $5,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 1,410 Shares of This TSX Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.The Bank of Canada (BoC) may not have to raise its key overnight rate further if inflation cools in line with the central bank's expectations, Governor Tiff Macklem said in an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. "The economy is not overheated anymore and ... headtopics.com

Read more:

YahooFinanceCA »

Gold prices ignoring stubborn inflation as PCE rise 0.3% in September, in line with expectations(Kitco News) - Gold prices remain under modest selling pressure as they largely ignore stable but elevated inflation pressures. Read more ⮕

September PCE: Income 'not keeping pace' with consumptionThe Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index — the Fed's preferred inflation measuring tool — rose 0.4% in September and 3.4% year-over-year. Core... Read more ⮕

Chevron & Exxon earnings, September PCE: What to WatchYahoo Finance Live co-host Julie Hyman breaks down what investors should pay attention to for Friday, October 27, including earnings expected out from energy... Read more ⮕

US Core PCE Prices Jump Most in Four Months as Spending Picks UpThe Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of underlying inflation accelerated to a four-month high in September and consumer spending picked up, keeping the door open to another interest-rate hike in the months ahead. Read more ⮕

Fed's preferred inflation gauge shows further signs of price increases cooling'Core' PCE, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, grew 3.7% in September from the year earlier period, down from a revised 3.8% in August Read more ⮕

Stocks, Treasury yields retreat amid mixed earnings, economic dataKitco News collects and features the top financial, economic and geopolitical news from around the world. Kitco's aggregated sources include some of the top newswires in the world including the Association Press, Canadian Press, Japanese Economic Newswire, and United Press International. Read more ⮕