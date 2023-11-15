PWHL Unveils Jersey Designs for Inaugural Season

The PWHL unveiled jersey designs for all six teams on Tuesday, a day before the league is scheduled to open training camps. Teams in the new Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) will wear jerseys with their city name across the chest for the league's inaugural season. It's one item checked off a long list of things to do before the league's six teams begin play in January, and comes just in time for the start of training camps on Wednesday.

Teams will have two sets of jerseys during the first season. They'll wear dark jerseys on home ice, and lighter coloured jerseys while away. Toronto's home jerseys will be blue, Ottawa's will be red and Montreal's will be burgundy. Boston, New York and Minnesota are the U.S.-based teams, and they'll wear green, turquoise and purple uniforms, respectively, at home. The PWHL is expected to begin play in January. The jerseys will also include advertising

