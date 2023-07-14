Putin's Crimes Against Humanity in Ukraine

Payam Akhavan is the Human Rights Chair at the University of Toronto’s Massey College, the Canadian co-chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, and a former UN prosecutor. Andriy Kostin is prosecutor-general of Ukraine. Both are speaking Monday at theVladimir Putin’s crimes against humanity continue to shock our collective conscience.

Beyond Russia’s war of aggression against a sovereign state – unprecedented in Europe since the Second World War – we’ve witnessed theincluding in Bucha, the deliberate bombing of hospitals and maternity wards, systemic sexual violence and torture, and the forced deportation of civilians. As these crimes continue, the international community must do more to protect Ukraine’s most vulnerable citizens: its children.– in a campaign of “Russification” aimed at their forced assimilation and permanent separation from their nation. Many of the victims have been transferred to centres in the occupied territories and then deported to child care institutions in the Russian Federation, followed by adoption into familie





