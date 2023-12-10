Putin capitalizes on momentum shift in war on Ukraine

As 2023 comes to a close, Vladmir Putin is capitalizing on a momentum shift in his war on Ukraine. With Ukraine’s President fighting to keep his country’s lifeline of military and humanitarian open, Putin ticks off some modest, but nonetheless significant wins. Ukrainian trucks are parked near the Poland-Ukraine border, near the village of Korczowa, Poland, on Nov. 19, 2023.

(Yan Dobronosov/Reuters) Eternally long lines of stalled transport trucks at Ukraine's border with Poland may be an apt metaphor for broader frustrations and challenges facing the war-weary nation as 2023 winds down. A blockade by Polish truckers is just one in a series of cascading issues that have combined to thwart Ukraine's ability to support its military and resist Russia's almost two-year-old invasion. "Increasingly, domestic politics Ukraine's allies is interfering with Ukraine's security," said Orysia Lutsevych, an analyst with Chatham House in London who has paid special attention to the war in Ukrain





CBCNews » / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Putin's Crimes Against Humanity in UkraineVladimir Putin's crimes against humanity in Ukraine, including war of aggression, deliberate bombing, sexual violence, and forced deportation, continue to shock the international community. More must be done to protect Ukraine's vulnerable citizens, especially children.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

South Africa's Mining Production Decreases in September 2023A roundup of all the mining news in the precious metals sector with a variety of company news, mining sector analysis, newsletter writer insights and executive interviews.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »

Operation Red Nose won't be back in 2023 amid concerns about future viabilityThe annual holiday program will not return in 2023. St. John Ambulance has been the local host organization for Operation Red Nose Thunder Bay since 2009.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

IAMGOLD Reports Decrease in Gold Production in Q3 2023A roundup of all the mining news in the precious metals sector with a variety of company news, mining sector analysis, newsletter writer insights and executive interviews.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »

Okanagan company suing after BC Tree Fruits allegedly stiffed the billSandhu Fruit Farms allegedly failed to get paid for packing BC Tree Fruits cherries in 2023

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Canadian Hammer Thrower Ethan Katzberg Dominates 2023 SeasonIt all happened in the blink of an eye for hammer thrower Ethan Katzberg. The Nanaimo, B.C., native enjoyed a breakout season for the ages in 2023.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »