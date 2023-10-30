Putin calls meeting after mob storms airport in Dagestan looking for Israelis on plane from Tel Aviv

Unifor said it has reached a tentative deal with Stellantis, ending a strike by Canadian autoworkers shortly after it began.Israeli troops and armour pushed deeper into northern and central Gaza as the UN and medical staff warned that airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.

Carbon price could be 'off the table' by the next election after rollback for heating oil: Liberal strategist In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals’ plan when the next election rolls around.FIFA banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years on Monday for misconduct at the Women's World Cup final where he forcibly kissed a player on the lips at the trophy ceremony.

A woman with family in the Gaza Strip says she doesn't know if she will see any of her relatives again as communication becomes limited due to a blackout there amid the three-week war between Israel and Hamas. headtopics.com

Carbon price could be 'off the table' by the next election after rollback for heating oil: Liberal strategist In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals’ plan when the next election rolls around.

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.Thousands of Sikh voters are expected to turn out today in the Metro Vancouver municipality of Surrey, to vote in an unofficial referendum at the centre of Canada's ongoing tensions with India. headtopics.com

Hundreds Storm Russian Airport In Antisemitic Riot After Plane Arrives From Tel AvivHundreds of people stormed into the main airport in Russia’s Dagestan region and onto the landing field. Read more ⮕

Putin Calls Meeting to Discuss Anti-Israel Mob in DagestanRussian President Vladimir Putin will meet with top government officials to address antisemitic protests in a predominantly Muslim region of the country, demonstrations the Kremlin blamed on western interference. Read more ⮕

Putin Calls Meeting to Discuss Anti-Israel Mob in DagestanRussian President Vladimir Putin will meet with top government officials to address antisemitic protests in a predominantly Muslim region of the country, demonstrations the Kremlin blamed on western interference. Read more ⮕

Anti-Israeli protesters storm Russia’s Dagestan airportA plane from Israel had just arrived in Dagestan when hundreds of protesters stormed the airport, the latest of several anti-Israel incidents in North Caucasus Read more ⮕

Kremlin: Dagestan airport violence result of 'outside influence'Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Kremlin: Dagestan airport violence result of 'outside influence'Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕