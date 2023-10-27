PUSHING PAUSE: Liberals make change to carbon tax on home heating after months of lobbying

OTTAWA, Ont. — Nova Scotians will not have to pay the carbon tax on home heating oil until after the next federal election.Oct. 26 after months of lobbying from inside his own caucus. Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois said while he supports carbon pricing, he has been pushing for adjustments to the national policy for more than 1.5 years.

“I still believe in the intent of what the policy is trying to do … but the federal backstop was construed in a way that I didn’t think was equitable enough for rural Canada, including the people I represent in Kings-Hants.”'A wave of energy' – Large crowd attends Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rally in Windsor, N.S.

Three other changes were part of the announcement. They include incentives to get more people to install heat pumps, doubling the rural top up from the quarterly pollution price rebate to 20 per cent of what is received by people in the census metropolitan area and freezing the definition of rural.Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been pushing to Axe the Tax for months. headtopics.com

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to a packed Hants County War Memorial Community Centre Oct. 26. - Jason Malloy “Justin Trudeau only moments ago jumped in front of a microphone … and he said, ‘OK wait a second, I was just sort of kidding about that carbon tax thing. I am actually only going to impose it three years from now on your home heating after the election is over.’”Blois said he can see seniors on fixed incomes or single parents being able to make the switch to heat pumps because of the program.

“Because if you live in a rural community, you don’t have the same options that people who live in cities do,” Trudeau said. “This is more money in your pocket to recognize those realities.” “Your Liberal MP has voted nine times in the House of Commons to tax your food, your heat and your gas,” Poilievre said to a round of boos. headtopics.com

