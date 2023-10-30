Puppies paraded through Kelowna's North End neighbourhood, dressed in costume for a good cause. Sydney Morton has the scoop on this year's Spooktacular.Halloween has gone to the dogs, and hundreds of costume-clad canines are strutting their stuff at Kelowna’s Unleashed Brewing Co.

“We have our second annual Spooktacular Dog Parade and costume contest,” said Shatel Hordos, co-owner of Unleashed Brewing Co. “We just thought it was a good time to get everyone out in their costumes, parade around the block and have some fun.”

At Unleashed Brewing Co. the dogs are just as important as the beer. Hence, a Halloween party where the dogs are the stars. “Unleashed Brewing is the first official dog-friendly tap room in all of B.C. so it has actually been very well received and a lot of time there are more people with dogs than people without dogs in the brewery,” said Hordos. headtopics.com

The Spooktacular Dog Parade and costume contest took place at Unleashed Brewing Co. Oct. 29 from 12 o.m. until 4 p.m.

Unlike frigid conditions in 2003, weather forecast looks good for Heritage ClassicEDMONTON — Temperatures were expected to be more comfortable for the NHL's Heritage Classic on Sunday than they were for the event's inaugural edition 20 years ago at Commonwealth Stadium.

