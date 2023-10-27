Public service notebook: An increase in Phoenix pay errors and a change in the senior ranks of the public service

From a report highlighting a rise in Phoenix pay system errors to the announcement of new diplomatic appointments, here are seven federal public-service updates for you.

Looking at pay administration, the Auditor General’s commentary found that the number of government employees dealing with Phoenix pay system errors increased from last year. “Since our last commentary report, the government has made additional investments, such as funding in Budget 2023 for the pay centre to hire more compensation advisors. Given this, we expect the government to resolve outstanding requests faster and meet the service standards it established.”

In an email to the department on Wednesday, Quan-Watson said he was moving on to the next chapter of his life after working as a deputy minister for more than 14 years in “good health” and was “confident that the next generation of Canada’s public service will be that much stronger and that much better at meeting the needs and aspirations of Canada and Canadians.” headtopics.com

“In recognition of the start of my career, I have asked that my resignation be effective at the close of business, Pacific Time,” the deputy minister said. “My career as a public servant will end in the same time zone as the one in which it began.”would assume his responsibilities during any period between his departure and the naming of his successor.

On Oct. 23, Joly announced that Jess Dutton had become ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia, replacing Nadia Burger. headtopics.com

“This situation weighs heavily on all of us. PSAC deeply mourns the ongoing loss of life and the suffering so many face as the situation continues to deteriorate.”On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a change in the senior ranks of the public service.

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

Facebook-parent Meta beats revenue estimates, lowers 2023 expenses viewExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Edwards Lifesciences quarterly sales jump on robust demand for heart devicesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Choice Hotels asks Wyndham to engage in merger talksExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

IBM's quarterly revenue beats estimates on resilient software, strong mainframeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

ServiceNow raises annual forecast, beats profit estimates on AI strengthExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Saudi non-oil GDP seen at around 6% in 2023 and beyond -finance ministerExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕