Public Servants Express Discontent Over Privatization of Air Ambulance Service

The provincial government's decision to privatize air ambulance service is causing discontent among the public servants currently working in the program. The Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees (NAPE) expressed their disappointment and frustration, stating that these workers are the first to respond in emergency situations.

The government's plan to integrate the province's paramedic programs includes privatizing the air ambulance service, which has been met with criticism





SaltWire Network » / 🏆 45. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alberta Residents Express Support for Alberta Pension PlanAlberta residents express support for an Alberta pension plan during a telephone town hall led by former provincial treasurer Jim Dinning. Callers argue that Alberta is taken for granted by Ottawa and that an Alberta plan would benefit the province. The panel takes calls and online questions for 90 minutes.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Ontario's Slow Publication of Death Statistics Frustrates Public Health ExpertsOntario publishes death statistics at a slower pace compared to other provinces and countries, causing frustration among public health experts. The slow processes hinder the identification of emerging public health issues. Experts highlight the efficiency of the US and Scotland in publishing mortality data.

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »

Ontario's Slow Death Reporting System Frustrates Public Health ExpertsOntario publishes statistics about death more slowly than nearly any other province, frustrating public health experts who say that Ontario's sluggish processes miss the chance to spot emerging public health issues quickly.

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »

Alberta government's dissection of public health care system punishes vaccine and mask mandatesThe Alberta government's dissection of the province's public health care system shows its willingness to punish those who promoted vaccine and mask mandates to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Source: natnewswatch - 🏆 58. / 59 Read more »

Ontario's Slow Publication of Death Statistics Frustrates Public Health ExpertsOntario publishes death statistics at a slower pace compared to other provinces and countries, causing frustration among public health experts. The delay in publishing data hinders the identification of emerging public health issues. Experts highlight the efficiency of other jurisdictions, such as the US and Scotland, in promptly releasing mortality data.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachersCanadians whose parents are property owners were twice as likely in 2021 to own a home than those whose parents are not, according to a new report by Statistics Canada. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, performed the ceremonial puck drop at the Vancouver Canucks game on Monday night, as part of the lead up to the 2025 Invictus Games. Tom Mulcair: As Trudeau's front line struggles to move the puck up the ice, Freeland's fiscal update is a penalty shot. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's front line appears unable to move the puck up the ice, trapped by a disciplined Conservative team with its eyes on the prize, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca. A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend. A charge has been stayed against a Manitoba RCMP officer in connection to a 2019 arrest at Winnipeg's airport.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »