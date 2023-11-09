Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Canadian Elections Underway

The highly anticipated public inquiry into whether China, Russia or other foreign actors interfered in the past two federal elections has been quietly getting underway in recent weeks. The commissioner, Justice Marie-Josée Hogue, is expected to hold hearings in Ottawa in late January, with an interim report to be issued at the end of February and possibly more hearings in September. A final report to be issued by Dec. 31, 2024.

What are the steps taken until now to set up a public inquiry, and how will Justice Hogue have enough time to hear from all interested parties with such strict deadlines? The National Post spoke with André Ryan, a Montreal lawyer and partner in BCF’s Litigation and Governance groups who has participated in four different commissions of inquiry at the federal and provincial levels, to demystify the process and share his thoughts on the road ahead. Justice Marie-Josée Hogue officially started her mandate as commissioner on Sept. 18, 2023. Two months later, we now have a website, a counsel team, and some timelines, but no hearings just yet





