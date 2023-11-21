Provincewide Public Sector Strike Keeps Schools Closed in Quebec

A provincewide public sector strike that started Tuesday morning is keeping schools closed until Thursday and maybe even longer in some parts of the province. More unions, including one that represents 80,000 health-care professionals, are scheduled to strike later this week.With Quebec's public schools closed for most of the week, Danielle Desrosiers fears not only for her daughter's educational success but also her well-being.

Her 21-year-old daughter has special needs and attends Wagar Adult Education Centre in Côte Saint-Luc, a city on the island of Montreal. A provincewide public sector strike that started Tuesday morning is keeping schools like it closed until Thursday and maybe even longer in some parts of the province. "For my daughter, it's all about routine and structure and this really interrupts her well-being," Desrosiers said.walked off the job Tuesday, launching a three-day strike that will affect the province's health, education and social service network





CBCNews » / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Quebec public sector unions call for one-day strike to be held Nov. 6MONTREAL — Quebec's common front of public sector unions is gearing up for a one-day strike on Nov. 6. Certain hospitals and regional health boards have begun receiving strike notices for that day, one of those institutions confirmed today.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Quebec public sector unions call for one-day strike to be held Nov. 6MONTREAL — Quebec's common front of public sector unions is gearing up for a one-day strike on Nov. 6. Certain hospitals and regional health boards have begun receiving strike notices for that day, one of those institutions confirmed today.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Quebec public sector unions call for one-day strike to be held Nov. 6MONTREAL — Quebec's common front of public sector unions is gearing up for a one-day strike on Nov. 6. Certain hospitals and regional health boards have begun receiving strike notices for that day, one of those institutions confirmed today.

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »

Quebec public sector unions call for one-day strike to be held Nov. 6MONTREAL — Quebec's common front of public sector unions is gearing up for a one-day strike on Nov. 6. Certain hospitals and regional health boards have begun receiving strike notices for that day, one of those institutions confirmed today.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Quebec public sector unions call for one-day strike to be held Nov. 6MONTREAL — Quebec's common front of public sector unions is gearing up for a one-day strike on Nov. 6. Certain hospitals and regional health boards have begun receiving strike notices for that day, one of those institutions confirmed today.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Quebec public sector unions call for one-day strike to be held Nov. 6Quebec’s common front of public sector unions are seeking a three-year contract with annual increases tied to the inflation rate

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »