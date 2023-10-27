Province ordered to release murderer’s gun licence file

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article originally appeared on The Trillium, a new Village Media website devoted exclusively to covering provincial politics at Queen’s Park.The decision has implications for other cases involving licensed gun owners who commit violent crimes but never face trial because they've died.

Despite his criminal record, he was issued a gun licence in 2004. In 2009, his licence was renewed even though he was facing a new charge after he was accused of stealing jewelry from someone he was privately buying firearms from, a later coroner’s investigation said.

A.J. Somerset, a firearms expert who wrote "Arms: The Culture and Credo of the Gun," said the government should release the documents and be accountable for the decision it made to grant Pearson a licence. headtopics.com

A decision in this case could have implications for disclosure in other, similar cases, including the recent shooting in Sault Ste. Marie. The gunman who shot and killed three young children and a woman before committing suicide was previously prohibited from owning firearms after a 2021 conviction for assaulting a police officer, Soo Today has reported.

Villi, who was shot dead by police, will never stand trial, and the documents and testimony that might answer these questions are unlikely to come to light as things currently stand. So far, the province’s Ministry of the Solicitor General hasn't committed itself to making the document public. headtopics.com

“We have, I find, a strict system of legal firearm possession and I want to make sure that it's as foolproof as possible. So we should learn if there are things that we can do better,” he said.

Read more:

sudburydotcom »

CBRM should have its own municipal funding deal with province, MLAs argueExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Guelph mayor ‘surprised’ by province’s decision to reverse course on housing developmentCam Guthrie was in Ottawa when he first heard that the province is going back to square one on their plan to build more homes across Ontario. Read more ⮕

Province sees record-breaking immigration numbersThe province&8217;s immigration efforts continue to bear fruit. The second year in a row, the Newfoundland and Labrador has welcomed a record number of newcomers. NTV&8217;s David Salter reports. Read more ⮕

A Montrealer by choice, Restaurant Gus chef shows what out-of-province students can contributeOntario native David Angus Ferguson was studying at McGill University when he began an unexpected culinary journey in Montreal that is still going strong. Read more ⮕

Hamilton council to request RCMP investigate province's changes to official plan, urban boundaryProperty near Hamilton's airport in Mount Hope that was removed from the Greenbelt and then put back in again less than a year later by Premier Doug Ford. It is near other land that the province opened for development by ordering Hamilton to expand its urban boundary. Read more ⮕

Premier Smith delivers Alberta state of the province speech to Edmonton business crowdDays before the fall 2023 sitting of the Alberta legislature begins, Premier Danielle Smith delivered a state of the province speech at the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce. It focused on the economy and attracting investment. The business crowd also wanted to talk about downtown Edmonton safety. Slav Kornik reports. Read more ⮕