Province looks for firms to build new Belleville Terminal

The province is looking for firms able to bring to life the long-promised and highly anticipated $303-million Belleville Terminal redevelopment project.

The request is expected to lead to a shortlist of qualified teams that will be invited to participate in a request for proposals. The new facility is required to ensure the terminal complies with the Canada-U.S. Land, Rail, Marine, and Air Transport Pre-clearance Agreement, which allows travellers to complete the U.S. customs and immigration process in Victoria so they can disembark in Washington state with no delay.

The first phase of the project involves establishing a temporary terminal in the CPR Steamship Building and a new wharf to accommodate the Clipper and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. That should be complete next year. headtopics.com

The second phase will see the existing FRS Clipper terminal infrastructure demolished and replaced, and creation of a new commercial goods processing facility. The projects include $500,000 for the new Kinsol Trestle Interpretation Centre at the Shawnigan Lake Museum.

