Province introduces legislation to spur small-scale multi-unit home construction

Multi-unit developments will be permitted on single-family lots under the changes, with the number of units determined by the size of a lot and its proximity to transportation. . Any community not approving required bylaws by the deadline could see the province step in to change the bylaws on its own, the province said.

If an application for a multi-unit project complies with the official community plan, it will not have to go to public hearing for approval. Official community plans, in turn, will have to be updated more frequently and incorporate more in-depth future planning, the province said.

The new rules will speed up housing-project approvals and streamline the permitting process, it said. In municipalities of more than 5,000 people, three to four units will be allowed on single-family or duplex lots, although a six-unit project would be permitted if it’s close to transit stops with frequent service.

Municipalities will not be able to limit the number of units to below the number set out in provincial legislation.“Anyone looking for a place to live in a community they love knows how hard it is — and outdated zoning rules are making that even harder,” Premier David Eby said Wednesday.

“Constructing mostly high-rise condo towers or single-family homes means B.C. isn’t building enough small-scale, multi-unit homes that fit into our existing neighbourhoods and give people more housing options that are within reach.”

The province said it will provide a policy manual for municipalities by December to help them navigate and implement the changes.A $51-million fund will help municipalities support housing initiatives, the province said. Another $10 million is available through the local government development approvals program.

