Province fires Banff Centre's board of governors, appoints administrator

The newly appointed administrator, Paul Baay, "will review internal processes and policies at the Banff Centre and take on the responsibilities of the board of governors until a new chair and board can be appointed," the ministry of advanced education said in a press release.

Minister of Advanced Education Rajan Sawhney said the government appreciated the service of the former board members, including the chair, government appointees and board of governor appointees. "They have given their time and attention to furthering this important institution, and their collective contributions have positively positioned the Banff Centre for future success," she said in a statement.The firings include the Centre’s chair Adam Waterous.

The Banff Centre is renowned mountain arts and leadership hub programming for performing and fine arts."He has a wide range of board governance expertise in arts organizations. headtopics.com

