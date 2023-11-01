Province delays decision on World Energy GH2, seeking more information on project

The provincial government has delayed its decision on a controversial wind-hydrogen project on the Port au Port Peninsula. It says it needs more information before it can give the green light to World Energy GH2. NTV’s Ben Cleary reports.

