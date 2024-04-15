Province Adds More GO Train Trips to Improve Service

The Lakeshore East line will soon see weekend train service increase from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes in the afternoon and evening between Union Station and the Durham College Oshawa GO Station.

The Kitchener line will also be getting 30-minute service during midday and evenings between Bramalea and Union Station. The announcement was made Monday in Milton, where GO is adding an additional afternoon rush hour trip. There will also be changes to the UP Express. Every 30 minutes, or every other train, will now be an express route between Union Station and Pearson Airport.

Ontario GO Train Service Increase Lakeshore East Lakeshore West Kitchener Line

