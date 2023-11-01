Protesters weren't attracted to convoy protest by Lich or Barber, officer tells trial

They are trying to demonstrate Lich and Barber had control and influence over the protest in their capacity as leaders, and that the protest was not peaceful. During Blonde's cross-examination by defence lawyer Lawrence Greenspon, the officer confirmed none of the protesters he interacted with told him they were there because of Lich or Barber.

Blonde told the court there were "multiple" demonstrations and groups taking part in the protest who were involved in "many different groups and factions," including a group at Confederation Park he says appeared to be taking direction from a "clan mother."

Some people, he said, were there as "singular demonstrators" during the event and there were others who came downtown merely to check out the convoy because of the interest it was garnering.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: LIVE BLOG: Police liaison officer testimony continues in criminal trial of Tamara Lich, Chris BarberExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: LIVE BLOG: Police liaison officer testimony continues in criminal trial of Tamara Lich, Chris BarberExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: LIVE BLOG: Criminal trial of convoy protest organizers Tamara Lich, Chris BarberExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Protesters not influenced by convoy organizers, says Ottawa police officerActing Sgt. Jordan Blonde testified that none of the Convoy protestors cited the organizers as reason for participation

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Protesters didn't say they joined convoy due to organizers' influence, officer agreesOTTAWA — An Ottawa police liaison officer testifying in the trial of Chris Barber and Tamara Lich agreed today that none of the protesters he communicated with indicated they were participating in the 'Freedom Convoy' because they were influenced by

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Protesters didn't say they joined convoy due to organizers' influence, officer agreesOTTAWA — An Ottawa police liaison officer testifying in the trial of Chris Barber and Tamara Lich agreed today that none of the protesters he communicated with indicated they were participating in the 'Freedom Convoy' because they were influenced by

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕