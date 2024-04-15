Protesters Shut Down Access to Deltaport Terminal in Canada

Protest ers shut down access to the Deltaport container terminal for several hours Monday morning - creating a traffic mess for those travelling to and from the Tsawwassen ferry. The group supports Palestinians in Gaza , and believes Canada is complicit in their suffering. Andrea Macpherson has more.

Demonstrators told Global News they want to draw attention to what it is calling Canada’s support of Israeli military operations in Gaza. The gathering caused traffic backups of more than five kilometres at one point, and hampered drivers trying to get to the Tsawwassen ferry terminal. The group said they were there because of ZIM, an Israeli shipping company operating out of the port, protesters said.“It is one of the main companies that has been coming into ports all along the west coast of both Canada and the U.S., arming the Israeli military,” Maryam Adrangi said.B.C.

